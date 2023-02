Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Paramount Pictures and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Kyle Todd and Lim Law Group on behalf of a set carpenter employed on the Netflix series '13 Reasons Why' who alleges that he was subjected to race-based discrimination and harassment. The case is 3:23-cv-00866, Arellano v. Paramount Pictures Corporation et al.