Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Geodis Logistics LLC to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Moon & Yang on behalf of a forklift driver who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a medical leave due to COVID-19. The case is 5:23-cv-00790, Arellano v. Geodis Logistics LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

May 03, 2023, 7:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Antonio Arellano

defendants

Geodis Logistics LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination