New Suit - Employment

Carvana, an online used car seller known for its car vending machines, was sued Friday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination based on national origin and sexual orientation. The lawsuit was filed by the Space City Law Firm on behalf of Adam Arellano. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00218, Arellano v. Carvana, LLC.

Automotive

January 20, 2023, 11:21 AM