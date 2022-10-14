New Suit - Consumer Class Action

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was slapped with a consumer class action on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that electronic parking brake modules in 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokees lack sufficient protection against water intrusion, making them vulnerable to corrosion and leading to unintentional braking. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-12470, Areias v. FCA US LLC.

October 14, 2022