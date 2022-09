News From Law.com

ZOM Living, a multifamily housing developer, in a joint venture with Mattoni Group, Scout Capital, and AEW Capital Management is transforming Glenvar Heights with MiLine Miami, a mixed-use project with 965 apartments and 28,000 square feet of retail. The developers just wrapped the first of three phases for the project.

Real Estate

September 08, 2022, 2:37 PM