Are You Staring Me Down? Judge Merchan Rebukes Robert Costel...

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron partner Robert Costello was sharply rebuked on Monday by the judge overseeing the Manhattan criminal trial against Donald Trump â€“ after the veteran attorney repeatedly showed disrespect for the court's rulings in front of the jury. Costello had been on the stand less than ten minutes as a witness for the defense when Acting Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan told the jurors court would take a brief recess. Merchan turned to Costello after the door shut behind the final juror and in a stunning moment dressed down a man who was admitted to the bar in 1973 and previously served as Deputy Chief of the Criminal Division in the Southern District of New York.

New York

May 20, 2024, 6:48 PM

