Employers in New Jersey face a problem when they suspect a worker is impaired by marijuana on the job, but legislation that could remedy the problem is languishing. Such employers must consult a workplace impairment recognition expert, or WIRE. But the state still hasn't settled on who is eligible to be a WIRE, or what training they need. A bill introduced in January of this year would make use of a WIRE optional, but it has yet to come up for a vote.

Cannabis

September 12, 2022, 4:45 PM