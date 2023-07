News From Law.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. was hit with a suit claiming a customer visiting a New Jersey bank branch was mistaken for a bank robber. Jonathan Coicoechea, who is Latino and African American, claims Chase engaged in public accommodation discrimination on the basis of race when a branch manager asked him, "Are you here to rob us?" This suit was surfaced on Law.com Radar, a source for high-speed personalized legal news and litigation.

Banking & Financial Services

July 24, 2023, 3:02 PM

nature of claim: /