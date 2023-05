News From Law.com

Beginning in 2022 and continuing into 2023, several Am Law 100 partners have made the move to Second Hundred firms, citing rates and flexibility as part of their rationale. And the good thing for those Second Hundred firms is that clients seem to be on board with that migration, too. Justin Henry explains in this analysis as part of our 2023 Am Law 200 report.

Legal Services

May 23, 2023, 10:02 AM

nature of claim: /