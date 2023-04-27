Are PTSD Damages Recoverable in an Underinsured-Motorist Cla...

News From Law.com

The Connecticut Supreme Court reversed in part the appellate court's judgment in a case involving the recovery of underinsured motorist benefits after an accident involving an intoxicated driver. The plaintiffs, Connecticut state troopers, filed underinsured-motorist actions against the State of Connecticut. They alleged they sustained injuries from an accident with William Bowers, the intoxicated driver. They also alleged their personal insurance and Bowers' insurance were insufficient compensation, the opinion said.

April 27, 2023, 6:22 PM

