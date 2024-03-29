Are More Jurors Just Defending Their Beliefs, Not Deliberati...

News From Law.com

Are jurors in deliberations holding fast to their opinions, regardless of the evidence? Some lawyers think so, and they blame the polarization of the nation's politics on the increasing trend. A mistrial in a talc case against Johnson & Johnson earlier this month came after one juror was staunch in her views, not considering the evidence during deliberations. That's been the case for other lawyers, particularly those with cases involving consumer products and employment disputes.

Legal Services

March 29, 2024, 7:00 AM

nature of claim: /