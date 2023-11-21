Are Legal Proceedings, Courts and Laws Ready for the Rise of...

News From Law.com

Sean P. O'Donnell, chief judge for King County's Unified Family Court in Seattle, Washington, sat in his courtroom on Nov. 20 looking right at his computer camera, ready to explore the use of artificial intelligence in the legal world during a webinar. In his robe, he began to address attendees about the potential of the technology, while also warning about the "age of fake." To hammer home his point, the speaker ended his brief introduction by revealing that he was not, in fact, Judge O'Donnell, but rather a computer-generated replica of his voice and face.

November 21, 2023, 4:11 PM

