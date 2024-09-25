Are Lead Attorney Relationships More Important Now Than Law ...

News From Law.com

Gone are the days when clients may give all or most of their work to one firm. Now clients continue to pick several law firms for several big matters, trusting individual partners at these firms, instead of one firm's brand, say law firm leaders and observers. The trend toward client relationships with individuals, instead of with firms, continues to create more uncertainty for firms in the lateral hiring market and is pushing up the pay for star partners, observers say.

September 25, 2024, 5:00 AM