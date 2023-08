News From Law.com

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has become the second court in as many months to approve the government's warrantless search of a lawyer's records. The ruling follows a July decision out of the D.C. district court allowing a federal agency to access the client list of a Big Law firm and may continue to raise questions about the safety of a lawyer's private information.

August 16, 2023, 3:50 PM

