News From Law.com

In place of the common assumption from the COVID years that real estate and technology spending were inversely related, it's becoming increasingly clear that the two line items–which trail only talent on the overall cost hierarchy–have a more complex relationship. Essentially, firms' success in linking the two will determine how vibrant their workplaces are going forward.

Legal Services

September 11, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /