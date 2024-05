News From Law.com

A divorced Denton woman is asking the Texas Supreme Court to overturn a precedent case that settled custody issues for viable fertilized eggs by granting personhood to her frozen embryos. The supreme court requested and has received briefing from the divorced parties and from national organizations on both sides of the issue, but has yet to agree to review the case.

Health Care

May 17, 2024, 2:53 PM

nature of claim: /