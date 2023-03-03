Are Economic Trends Pointing to a Busy Year for South Florid...

News From Law.com

South Florida corporate lawyers, dealing with a surge in cross-border activity, are keeping close tabs on the growing pace of bankruptcy filings as their clients take care to protect investors back home, while personal bankruptcy trends are also on the rise. From January 2022 to January of this year, counting all categories, bankruptcy filings are up by 19% across the country. And yet, while lawyers in both categories are finding themselves answering more questions, they've yet to witness a large surge, as the volume of filings lags behind pre-pandemic levels.

Florida

March 03, 2023, 2:49 PM