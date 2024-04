News From Law.com International

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX) currently has 90 active filings for initial public offerings. Of those, 18 issuer-hopefuls are being advised by Hong Kong and mainland China-based law firms only, giving Greater China-based firms a 20% market share for Hong Kong law advice, Law.com International research has found.

April 25, 2024, 9:31 PM

nature of claim: /