Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Mortgage Assets Management to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by Lane & Bentley on behalf of Ronald G. Ardry. The case is 1:23-cv-00280, Ardry v. Mortgage Assets Management, LLC.

Real Estate

May 19, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Ronald G. Ardry

defendants

Mortgage Assets Management, LLC

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action