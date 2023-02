New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Ardisam Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor products for retailers. The complaint pursues claims against Spreetail LLC for allegedly failing to pay $1.6 million for goods delivered. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00101, Ardisam, Inc. v. Spreetail, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 10, 2023, 4:07 PM