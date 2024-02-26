Who Got The Work

Mark Nakahara of White and Williams has entered an appearance for Carlos Amador and Consolidated Dealer Supplies LLC in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The case was filed Jan. 11 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Klehr Harrsion Harvey Branzburg on behalf of Ardex Laboratories Inc. and Ardex of South Florida LLC. The suit contends that Amador breached his confidentiality and non-compete agreements with the plaintiffs in favor of a competitor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III, is 2:24-cv-00144, Ardex Laboratories, Inc. et al v. Amador et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 26, 2024, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Ardex Laboratories, Inc.

Ardex Of South Florida LLC

Plaintiffs

Klehr Harrsion Harvey Branzburg, LLP

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg

defendants

Carlos Amador

Consolidated Dealer Supplies LLC

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract