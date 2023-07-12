New Suit - Trademark

Boutique IP and entertainment law firm One LLP and attorney Joanna Ardalan filed a right-of-publicity and trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court against anonymous defendants offering 'virtual law office' services on LawIntegral.com, DeputyTrademark.com, TrademarkIntegral.com and BrandRegistration.org. The suit accuses the defendants of using Ardalan's identity to offer fraudulent legal services, such as filing trademark registrations and sending cease-and-desist letters. The case is 8:23-cv-01243, Ardalan et al. v. Doe et al.

Legal Services

July 12, 2023, 8:42 PM

Plaintiffs

One LLP

Joanna Ardalan

One LLP

defendants

Doe 1, d.b.a Law Integral, LLC

Doe 2, d.b.a Deputy Trademark

Doe 3, p.k.a Michelle Sprague

Doe 4, d.b.a Trademark Integral

Doe 5, d.b.a Brandregistration.org

Does 6 through 10

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims