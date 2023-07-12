Boutique IP and entertainment law firm One LLP and attorney Joanna Ardalan filed a right-of-publicity and trademark infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court against anonymous defendants offering 'virtual law office' services on LawIntegral.com, DeputyTrademark.com, TrademarkIntegral.com and BrandRegistration.org. The suit accuses the defendants of using Ardalan's identity to offer fraudulent legal services, such as filing trademark registrations and sending cease-and-desist letters. The case is 8:23-cv-01243, Ardalan et al. v. Doe et al.
Legal Services
July 12, 2023, 8:42 PM