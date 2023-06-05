New Suit - Contract

Duane Morris filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of ARCTRUST Investments The suit pursues claims against the Verrichia Co., Thomas F. Verrichia and Hatboro York Road LLC. According to the complaint, the defendants violated an agreement to jointly develop real estate projects by taking full control of a development, depriving the plaintiff of its 50 percent stake in the development. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02152, Arctrust Investments, LP v. Verrichia et al.

June 05, 2023, 6:58 PM

Arctrust Investments, LP

Duane Morris

The Verrichia Company, LLC

Thomas F. Verrichia

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract