St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Michael Ackerman of Cantey Hanger LLP to fight a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 6 in Texas Southern District Court by Alvarez Stauffer Bremer on behalf of Archrock Services, seeks to declare that St. Paul Fire has a duty to defend and indemnify Archrock in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-04181, Archrock Services, L.P. v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company.
Insurance
December 21, 2023, 7:47 AM