Who Got The Work

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co. has turned to attorney Michael Ackerman of Cantey Hanger LLP to fight a pending lawsuit. The case, filed Nov. 6 in Texas Southern District Court by Alvarez Stauffer Bremer on behalf of Archrock Services, seeks to declare that St. Paul Fire has a duty to defend and indemnify Archrock in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, is 4:23-cv-04181, Archrock Services, L.P. v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 21, 2023, 7:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Archrock Services, L.P.

Plaintiffs

Alvarez Stauffer Bremer PLLC

defendants

St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Cantey Hanger LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute