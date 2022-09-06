Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hudson Specialty Insurance and other insurers to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning commercial general liability claims arising from an underlying construction project, was filed by Kirwin Norris P.A. on behalf of Archon Air Management Corp. The case is 1:22-cv-22828, Archon Air Service & Maintenance Corp. et al v. Hudson Specialty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 06, 2022, 3:24 PM