Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Navigators Specialty Insurance Company, a subsidiary of Hartford Financial Services, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kirwin Norris PA on behalf of Archon Air Management Corp., seeks a declaration that Navigators has a duty to defend and indemnify Archon in underlying arbitration. The case is 1:22-cv-23787, Archon Air Management Corp. v. Navigators Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 4:59 PM