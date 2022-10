New Suit - Contract

McNees Wallace & Nurick filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on behalf of Architectural Polymers. The suit takes aim at StructureTech New York. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01716, Architectural Polymers, Inc. v. Structure Tech New York, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 28, 2022, 5:51 PM