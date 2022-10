New Suit - Employment

Architectural Iron Workers' Local No. 63 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Pan-Oceanic Engineering on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent trust contributions, was brought by Gregorio Stec Klein & Hose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05753, Architectural Iron Workers' Local No. 63 Welfare Fund et al. v. Pan-Oceanic Engineering Co. Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 6:04 PM