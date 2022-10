New Suit - Employment

Architectural Iron Workers' Local No. 63 filed an ERISA lawsuit against Legna Installers and other defendants on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, over allegedly delinquent trust contributions, was brought by Gregorio Stec Klein & Hose. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-05757, Architectural Iron Workers' Local No. 63 Welfare Fund et al. v. Legna Installers Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

October 19, 2022, 6:54 PM