New Suit - Trademark

Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Architectural Busstrut Corporation, a commercial lighting fixture and electrical connectors manufacturer. The complaint pursues claims against Wangs Alliance Corporation d/b/a WAC Lighting Co. for the ongoing use of its 'Strut' mark, which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'busSTRUT' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00391, Architectural Busstrut Corporation v. Wangs Alliance Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 25, 2023, 5:38 AM