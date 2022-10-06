New Suit - Contract

Zurich Insurance Group, a Swiss life insurance company, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Hawaii District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The court case was brought by attorney Erik D. Eike on behalf of Architectural Aluminum Window Systems Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00438, Architectural Aluminum Window Systems, Inc. v. Bethel Contracting LLC et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 3:49 AM