Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against FedEx to North Carolina Western District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Pamela A. Hunter on behalf of a package handler who contends he sustained injuries when a belt machine malfunctioned. The case is 3:23-cv-00222, Archie v. FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

April 18, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Archie

defendants

FedEx Ground Package System, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation