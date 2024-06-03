Who Got The Work

Warner Norcross & Judd partner Brian D. Wassom has entered an appearance for Pitch Black Seal Coat in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed April 17 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Varnum and Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on behalf of Robert B. Archie and U.S. Seal International, accuses the defendant of using a mark that's confusingly similar to the plaintiffs' 'Pitch Black' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington, is 2:24-cv-11017, Archie et al v. Pitch Black Seal Coat, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 03, 2024, 10:42 AM

