New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart, Target and CVS were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Tuesday in California Central District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by the Carlson Law Firm on behalf of a California mother who claims that ingesting the defendant's store brand acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01644, Archer et al. v. Walmart Inc. et al.