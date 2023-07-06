New Suit - Contract

Arch Specialty Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Texcity Roofing on Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks nearly $200,000 in additional premiums allegedly found to be owing after an audit. The suit is part of a string of similar cases filed on behalf of Arch Specialty. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-01496, Arch Specialty Insurance Co. v. Texcity Roofing LLC.

Insurance

July 06, 2023, 5:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Texcity Roofing, LLC

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute