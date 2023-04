New Suit

Arch Specialty Insurance Co. sued Reval Solutions Inc., a risk management software provider, on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The case, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, demands additional insurance premiums of $130,071 pursuant to an audit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02893, Arch Specialty Insurance Company v. Reval Solutions, Inc.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 9:11 AM

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Hinshaw & Culbertson

Reval Solutions, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute