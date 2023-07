New Suit - Contract

Arch Specialty Insurance sued Minhas Construction and KVA Electric for breach of contract on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks additional premiums allegedly found to be owing after an audit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05537, Arch Specialty Insurance Co. v. Minhas Construction Corp. et al.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

defendants

Kva Electric, Inc.

Minhas Construction Corp.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute