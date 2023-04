New Suit

Arch Capital Group sued Integrated Conservation Contracting Inc. Wednesday in New York Southern District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The court action, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks over $88,000 in additional premium payments for a commercial general liability policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-02863, Arch Specialty Insurance Company v. Integrated Conservation Contracting, Inc.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 4:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Hinshaw & Culbertson

defendants

Integrated Conservation Contracting, Inc.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute