Arch Capital Group sued contractor BCAC Underground LLC Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith, seeks a declaration that Arch Capital has no duty to defend and indemnify subcontractor BNSF Railway in an underlying lawsuit arising from a workplace injury claim. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00264, Arch Specialty Insurance Company v. Bcac Underground LLC.

March 16, 2023, 4:28 PM

Arch Specialty Insurance Company

Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith

Bcac Underground LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract