Arch Capital Group sued contractor BCAC Underground LLC Thursday in Texas Northern District Court for alleged breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith, seeks a declaration that Arch Capital has no duty to defend and indemnify subcontractor BNSF Railway in an underlying lawsuit arising from a workplace injury claim. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00264, Arch Specialty Insurance Company v. Bcac Underground LLC.
Insurance
March 16, 2023, 4:28 PM