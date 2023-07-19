Volvo Group North America, Paccar d/b/a Peterbilt Motors Co. and other defendants were sued Wednesday in California Central District Court for product liability claims. The lawsuit was filed by Matthiesen, Wickert & Lehrer on behalf of Arch Insurance, which alleges that a policyholder's company vehicle spontaneously caught fire. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05845, Arch Insurance Group v. Volvo Group North America, Inc. et al.
Automotive
July 19, 2023, 8:19 PM