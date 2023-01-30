New Suit

Arch Insurance Co. filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Saturday in New York Western District Court. The lawsuit, against Main Street America Assurance Co. and other defendants, seeks to declare that Main Street has a duty to defend and indemnify Arch Insurance in an underlying workplace injury action. The suit was brought by Fullerton Beck LLP. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00088, Arch Insurance Company v. Main Street America Assurance Company et al.

Insurance

January 30, 2023, 5:56 AM