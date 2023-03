New Suit - Contract

Arch Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Etcheverry & Harrison, seeks over $83,000 from World Group Yachting and Dorothy Landau in connection with underlying litigation. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-80469, Arch Insurance Company v. Landau et al.

Insurance

March 24, 2023, 6:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Arch Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Etcheverry & Harrison LLP

defendants

Dorothy Landau

World Group Yachting, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract