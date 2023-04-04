New Suit - Contract

Anadarko Petroleum, a Texas-based energy company that was acquired by Occidental Petroleum in 2019, and Western Gas Partners were named in a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling on behalf of Arch Insurance, concerns underlying litigation involving workers' compensation and commercial liability claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01267, Arch Insurance Company v. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 8:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Arch Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling, LLP

defendants

Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

John Doe, NM

Western Gas Partners, L.P.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract