Anadarko Petroleum, a Texas-based energy company that was acquired by Occidental Petroleum in 2019, and Western Gas Partners were named in a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The court action, filed by Chasnoff, Mungia, Valkenaar, Pepping & Stribling on behalf of Arch Insurance, concerns underlying litigation involving workers' compensation and commercial liability claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-01267, Arch Insurance Company v. Anadarko Petroleum Corp. et al.
Insurance
April 04, 2023, 8:22 PM