New Suit - Insurance

Arch Capital Group sued AJP Solutions and other defendants Tuesday in South Carolina District Court for alleged breach of contract. The court action, brought by Adams and Reese, seeks $363,678 in fees and expenses from the defendants for which they are obligated to pay under an indemnity agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-03735, Arch Insurance Company v. Ajp Solutions LLC et al.

Insurance

August 02, 2023, 11:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Arch Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Adams and Reese

defendants

ABC Entities

Airett Pino

Ajp Solutions LLC

Antonio Pino

Brandee Wethington

Jennifer Shirkman

Matthew Shirkman

Michael Wethington

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract