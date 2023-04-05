New Suit

Arch Insurance sued Action Athletics Inc, Brian M. Antich and Ami Williams Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying sexual assault lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00520, Arch Insurance Company v. Action Athletics Inc dba Action Athletics et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 4:21 PM

Arch Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

Action Athletics Inc dba Action Athletics

Ami Williams

Brian M Antich

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute