Arch Insurance sued Action Athletics Inc, Brian M. Antich and Ami Williams Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, filed by Cozen O'Connor, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff does not owe a duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying sexual assault lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00520, Arch Insurance Company v. Action Athletics Inc dba Action Athletics et al.
Insurance
April 05, 2023, 4:21 PM