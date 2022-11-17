New Suit - Contract

Arch Insurance filed an action against law firm Feldman & Associates on Thursday in California Central District Court in connection with debt obligations owed by contractor USS Cal Builders. The suit, brought by Watt Tieder Hoffar & Fitzgerald, seeks a declaration that Arch's bonded contracts have priority over the defendant's purported attorneys' lien, which Arch contends is void under the California Rules of Professional Conduct. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08417, Arch Insurance Co. Inc. v. Feldman & Associates Inc.

Insurance

November 17, 2022, 6:58 PM