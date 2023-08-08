New Suit - Trademark

Fox Rothschild filed a trademark infringement lawsuit on Aug. 7 in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf clothing and products retailer G59 Merchandising LLC, and its owners Scott Arceneaux Jr. and Aristos Petros; who are also members of American hip hop duo 'The Suicideboys.' The suit targets 'Jane Doe' defendants that market and sell counterfeit and bootleg merchandise with the '$uicideBoy$' and 'G59' marks in Atlanta, Georgia. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03516, Arceneaux, Jr. et al v. Various John Does et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 08, 2023, 5:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Aristos Petros

G59 Merchandising, LLC

Scott Arceneaux, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Fox Rothschild

defendants

Jane Does

Various John Does

XYZ Companies

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims