New Suit - Trademark

Members of the hip hop duo $uicideboy$ (SSB) and their company G59 Merchandising filed a trademark lawsuit Friday in Georgia Northern District Court to block the sale of bootleg merchandise at a Sept. 24 concert and at future events on the group's tour. The suit seeks an inunction barring the manufacture, distribution and sale of merchandise bearing the plaintiffs' marks and a court order authorizing seizure of bootleg merchandise. The plaintiffs are represented by Fox Rothschild. The case is 1:22-cv-03729, Arceneaux et al v. Various John Does et al.

Georgia

September 17, 2022, 12:29 PM