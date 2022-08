New Suit - Trademark

Fox Rothschild filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of G59 Merchandising and $crim and Ruby da Cherry of Louisiana-based hip hop duo $uicideboy$. The suit targets 'bootleggers' selling counterfeit $uicideboy$ merchandise in anticipation of concerts taking place this weekend in Dallas and Houston. The case is 3:22-cv-01876, Arceneaux et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 23, 2022, 7:57 PM