Who Got The Work

Farren Lorraine Davis of McGlinchey Stafford has entered an appearance for USAA in a pending insurance lawsuit. The case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by DeJean & Noland on behalf of Jeffrey Arcement and Lisa Arcement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon, is 2:22-cv-02788, Arcement et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 12:40 PM